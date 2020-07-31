GamersLIVE

Steam adds Fight Crab to the menu

31 July 2020 - 14:17 By Christine King
Fight Crab is a physics driven 3D action game in which you control a giant crab and wield a wide assortment of weapons in order to take out other, equally giant enemy crabs.
Fight Crab is a physics driven 3D action game in which you control a giant crab and wield a wide assortment of weapons in order to take out other, equally giant enemy crabs.
Image: Supplied

The first rule of Fight Crab is don’t talk about Fight Crab. Except, how could you not? JUST LOOK AT IT.

We got our first glimpse of Fight Crab about a year ago, when it went into early access on itch.io, and now it’s launching on Steam. Fight Crab is a physics-based action game in which you play as a crustacean wielding all manner of weapons against your equally crabby opponents, attempting to claim victory by flipping them over for “he who turns his back to the ground shall know defeat”. The game features a variety of crustacean species to choose from, a campaign mode, and online/offline battle modes. You want crabs with katanas? They got you. Crabs on vespas? Weird, but sure. How about crabs wielding Mjölnir, the mighty hammer of Thor? Yes, obviously.

2020.07.30 on Steam https://store.steampowered.com/app/1213750/_Fight_Crab/

Why crabs, though? According to indie developer Masafumi Onuki, crabs are the perfect shape for a physics-based game, unlike fleshy humanoids, and they’re just “cool”. Well, anything looks cool with a lightsabre in its claws ...

Fight Crab is out now on Steam, with a Nintendo Switch port due to launch on 15 September 2020.

This article was brought to you by NAG

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Red Bull signs its first African esports athlete

Red Bull has taken the plunge and signed their first esports athlete from not only South Africa, but the whole continent
News
1 day ago

Check out some grunt-grappling Halo Infinite gameplay

The Xbox Games Showcase kicked off, as expected, with some Halo Infinite gameplay and, yup, it sure looks like Halo.
News
2 days ago

Sim racing | Ferrari launch own virtual GT championship

Ferrari launched their own virtual GT championship earlier this week, with Formula One driver and avid gamer Charles Leclerc offering advice to ...
News
2 days ago

Laptop Review | HP Omen X 2S

Enter the Omen X 2S, an ultra-high-end gaming laptop from HP that sports dual screens as its big selling point over its Omen non-X smaller siblings.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  2. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa
  4. Young mom leaves foetus in Cape Town hospital bathroom South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X