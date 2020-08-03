Hold on to your hard drives, Call of Duty Season Five is out on Wednesday

Season Five advances the narrative with the addition of the Shadow Company, adds a new Battle Pass, new operators, and includes a whole load of new content we haven’t seen detailed, yet.

As with the previous update (that was between 32 GB and 45 GB), the “download will be big”, but the overall size of the Modern Warfare and Warzone will be reduced on your hard drive, due to the continuing “optimisation” process Infinity Ward has been going through with the game files.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season Five update is due out on August 5 2020.