Africa Community Cup announced by Esports Zimbabwe

Africa is embracing esports more and more, and the latest African esports tournament series to get announced is the African Community Cup. This series of online, invitational tournaments, comes from Esports Zimbabwe, and is sponsored by TechxHub.

The first Africa Community Cup will feature three tournaments, namely Mortal Kombat 11, FIFA 20 and PUBG Mobile. The event runs from 27 to 30 August, with some great prizes up for grabs.

Esports Zimbabwe announced on Twitter: “Announcing the Africa Community Cup, an online esports invitational event sponsored by TechxHub, the first in a series of events to come.”

Check out the image below featuring the prizes for the first Africa Community Cup.