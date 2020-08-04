GamersLIVE

Africa Community Cup announced by Esports Zimbabwe

04 August 2020 - 13:13 By Wessel Minnie
Image: Supplied

Africa is embracing esports more and more, and the latest African esports tournament series to get announced is the African Community Cup. This series of online, invitational tournaments, comes from Esports Zimbabwe, and is sponsored by TechxHub.

The first Africa Community Cup will feature three tournaments, namely Mortal Kombat 11, FIFA 20 and PUBG Mobile. The event runs from 27 to 30 August, with some great prizes up for grabs.

Check out the image below featuring the prizes for the first Africa Community Cup.

Image: Supplied

This is the first Africa Community Cup, with more to come in the future. Since it is an online invitational event, we might only see invited teams participate. Details on the particulars, including if the event will be streamed, is still unknown at the time of writing.

We do know, however, that the first event features teams and players from four countries, namely:

  • Zimbabwe
  • Ghana
  • Nigeria
  • Zambia

While the first event doesn’t include SA, we hope to see the event expand to our local shores sometime in the future. Regardless, it is always great to see esports grow and new initiatives take place on the continent.

Keep up to date with the event by following Esports Zimbabwe on Twitter.

