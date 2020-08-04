Vodacom World eFootball tournament resumes with R30,000 in cash up for grabs

Back in February, Maingaming South Africa announced the Vodacom World eFootball tournament. While two of the four qualifiers managed to complete, the Covid-19 pandemic and SA lockdown happened.

Now, the Vodacom World eFootball tournament is back.

The Vodacom World eFootball tournament series is back in action, with the final two qualifiers taking place this month. You can register for free on the tournament’s Maingaming page, and there are even some cash prizes up for grabs in one of the upcoming qualifiers.

The tournament has moved to an online format due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions. Sixteen players have already qualified for the grand finals. The two remaining qualifiers will take place on the following dates.

Qualifier 3: 6 to 9 August 2020 (128 players)

Last chance qualifier: 13 August (32 players)

In Qualifier 3, there will be a nice cash prize pool, as well as qualification into the grand finals to compete for.

Prize pool:



1st Place: R3,000

2nd Place: R750

3rd Place: R500

The last chance qualifier does not seem to feature a prize pool.

Two Wild Card entries still need to be selected by Vodacom, as well to round out the participants of the grand finals. The Vodacom World eFootball grand finals will take place from 18 to 22 August, with a massive prize pool up for grabs.

Prize pool:

1st Place: R20,000

2nd Place: R4,000

3rd Place: R1,250

The Vodacom World eFootball tournament is played on PS4 with FIFA20. Therefore, you need to own the game, and an active PS+ subscription to participate. Further, Maingaming notes you need a “strong internet connection” to enter the tournament.

Stay up to date with the latest news from the tournament by following Maingaming on Facebook, and by visiting their website.