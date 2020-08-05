ESPORTS | First official use of Fortnite Spectator Mode in Africa – we ask ACGL the important questions

Over the past weekend, on Saturday, August 1, we saw the Mythic Royale Season 2 July finale take place.

The tournament from ACGL, and powered by MSI, Redragon, Sparkfox, and Crucial, was a fantastic one to watch. For South African Fortnite fans, it was truly something special, as the first-ever official use of the Fortnite Spectator Mode in Africa took place.

The R8,000 cash prize pool was awarded across the top five trios. Astra Infinite walked away the winners after a consistent performance throughout the five rounds. For their efforts, they secured R4,000 in cash.

The live-stream of the tournament saw Nick “HoldenZA” Holden and Dalre “DellasZA” Vermaak cast the first Fortnite Spectator Mode broadcast on the continent. In case you couldn’t watch it live, you can catch the entire Mythic Royale July finale on ACGL’s YouTube channel.