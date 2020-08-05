GamersLIVE

Sim racing | Logitech reveals new G923 high-definition force feedback racing wheel

05 August 2020 - 18:15 By Darryn Bonthuys
The G923 Racing Wheel features next-gen force feedback, launch assist control, premium build, RPM indicator, on-wheel controls and a progressive brake pedal.
Image: Supplied

Give me a car with a steering mechanism that’s nothing more than a PlayStation controller wired in with dodgy duct tape and desperation, and I’ll be Tokyo-drifting around the corner to my local cafe.

Put me in a car with a proper steering wheel and pedals though? You better pray that I run out of petrol before you run out of steps to run up!

Still, steering wheels are a neat touch when it comes to racing games - adding that extra touch of authenticity that you just cannot get from analogue sticks.

They’ve been knocking around ever since some bright spark decided to rake in all the arcade tokens with a dedicated setup, with home versions offering plenty of realistic bang for your buck.

Meet the Logitech G923, a high-performance racing wheel that revolutionizes the eracing experience.

Logitech’s got a new racing piece of kit on the way: the G923. This one apparently has plenty of grunt within its frame, offering a high-definition force feedback system that uses actual game physics and audio in real time to deliver a gritty experience.

Here’s the flavour-town list of features, from Logitech:

  • Programmable Dual Clutch Launch Controls – allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke;
  • Built-In Rev Indicator – built-in coloured LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they’re hitting redline;
  • On-Wheel Game Controls – game controls for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips;
  • Progressive Brake Pedals – featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control;
  • 24-Point Selection Dial – built-in selection dial allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force and more.

It looks, sounds and probably feels good. It’ll be out later this month for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One in case you feel like "taking it out for a spin".

If you want to see which racing games are compatible, check out this link here. And yes, horsepower heavyweights like Forza, Gran Turismo and Farming Simulator are on the list. But will it be decent for a few rounds of Tekken 7 or DOOM Eternal? That’s what I want to know.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit.

