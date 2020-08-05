Sim racing | Logitech reveals new G923 high-definition force feedback racing wheel

Give me a car with a steering mechanism that’s nothing more than a PlayStation controller wired in with dodgy duct tape and desperation, and I’ll be Tokyo-drifting around the corner to my local cafe.

Put me in a car with a proper steering wheel and pedals though? You better pray that I run out of petrol before you run out of steps to run up!

Still, steering wheels are a neat touch when it comes to racing games - adding that extra touch of authenticity that you just cannot get from analogue sticks.

They’ve been knocking around ever since some bright spark decided to rake in all the arcade tokens with a dedicated setup, with home versions offering plenty of realistic bang for your buck.