GamersLIVE

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets surprise update

05 August 2020 - 15:51 By Christine King
'Super Smash Bros Ultimate' is a 2018 crossover fighting game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch.
'Super Smash Bros Ultimate' is a 2018 crossover fighting game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch.
Image: Supplied

Nintendo released a surprise update for Super Smash Bros Ultimate today and it includes a free new stage: Small Battlefield.

 

Small Battlefield is Battlefield, but, y’know, smaller, with two platforms instead of the usual three.

Also included in the update is the ability to choose any song track you like for any stage.

On the online side, more players will be eligible to take part in the Elite Smash game type - reserved for those with a high Global Smash Power score - due to adjustments to the GSP score threshold.

You can find the full patch notes over here.

This article was brought to you by NAG

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Africa Community Cup announced by Esports Zimbabwe

The first Africa Community Cup will feature three tournaments, namely Mortal Kombat 11, FIFA 20 and PUBG Mobile.
News
1 day ago

Gamers Against Gender-Based Violence charity event is not to be missed

South African esports tournament organiser, Mettlestate, alongside 16 prominent local names in esports, and gaming as a whole, is running a charity ...
News
2 days ago

Red Bull signs its first African esports athlete

Red Bull has taken the plunge and signed their first esports athlete from not only South Africa, but the whole continent
News
1 week ago

Check out some grunt-grappling Halo Infinite gameplay

The Xbox Games Showcase kicked off, as expected, with some Halo Infinite gameplay and, yup, it sure looks like Halo.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. A sex tape, money & an arrest: five scandals plaguing Norma and Malusi’s ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape ... South Africa
  4. SAB stops R5bn investment because of alcohol ban 'which affects a million ... South Africa
  5. Scientists say it's time to think about lifting the booze ban to save jobs South Africa

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X