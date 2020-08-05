Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets surprise update

Nintendo released a surprise update for Super Smash Bros Ultimate today and it includes a free new stage: Small Battlefield.

Small Battlefield is Battlefield, but, y’know, smaller, with two platforms instead of the usual three.

Also included in the update is the ability to choose any song track you like for any stage.

On the online side, more players will be eligible to take part in the Elite Smash game type - reserved for those with a high Global Smash Power score - due to adjustments to the GSP score threshold.

You can find the full patch notes over here.