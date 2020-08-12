GamersLIVE

Amazon is rebranding Twitch Prime to Prime Gaming

12 August 2020 - 11:51 By Craig Risi
The new name brings an alignment to many of Amazon’s other Prime services, like Prime Video and Prime Reading.
Twitch has been a big moneymaker for Amazon ever since the global shopping giant acquired the streaming service several years ago. While the Twitch name is synonymous with the gaming world, Amazon is rebranding it to Prime Gaming, as revealed by The Verge.

The name may be changing, but the service and its exclusive in-game content will still be the same, which includes free games and a monthly Twitch subscription you can drop on your favourite streamer. What the new name does bring is an alignment to many of Amazon’s other Prime services, like Prime Video and Prime Reading.

There is perhaps more to the name change though, with Amazon likely to use the service to further expand its reach to the gamer market. Along with owning a few game studios that have so far only released a game that has gone back to the drawing board, it is believed that Amazon could also be potentially looking into the cloud gaming market.

Along with trying to push its own games to subscribers, what Amazon perhaps needs for this to work is to release games that people want to play, something it hasn't had much success with so far.

The regular Twitch service will continue as usual and it’s doubtful that Amazon will look to rebrand this part any time soon, given its massive popularity. Perhaps if the Prime subscription service grows and Amazon’s cloud gaming kicks in, we could see a change to this strategy in the future too.

