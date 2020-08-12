GamersLIVE

Gamers Against Gender-Based Violence raises nearly R54,000 for charity

12 August 2020 - 13:40 By Wessel Minnie
The Gamers Against GBV charity event proved how South African gamers can come together, and highlighted what a fantastic community we have.
Last week, we reported how South African tournament organiser Mettlestate, alongside several local personalities, from the likes of Luca “RoBoHoBo” Tucconi to SaltyMonkey and a whole lot more, ran a charity event. It was called Gamers Against Gender-Based Violence, and it ended up being one of the best things to watch this year.

From August 1-8 2020, we had the pleasure of watching two local esports/gaming personalities stream for hours on end, playing their favourite games in the name of charity. Then, on August 9, a marathon streaming event took place, with all 16 participants streaming from 9am to 5pm.

At the start of the marathon stream, the charity event hit the R40,000 milestone. With two hours left, it was up to R50,000. Impressively, the Gamers Against GBV event ended up raising nearly R4,000 in the final two hours. A total of R53,995 was raised as the event came to its conclusion.

On Twitter, Mettlestate announced:

“We’ve reached the end of the #GamersAgainstGBV charity initiative & it couldn’t have gone better! You managed to raise R53 995 for the Saartjie Baartman Centre and raise awareness. THANK YOU! Thanks also go to all streamers who helped make this happen. We did it.”

At the start of the marathon stream on August 9, the charity event hit the R40,000 milestone. With two hours left, it was up to R50,000.
Gamers Against GBV proved how South African gamers can come together, and highlighted what a fantastic community we have.

