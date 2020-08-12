GamersLIVE

'The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla' trailer, but with female Eivor this time

12 August 2020 - 14:04 By Christine King
'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla' is due out on November 17 2020 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia, with next-gen console versions arriving when they exist.
'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla' is due out on November 17 2020 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia, with next-gen console versions arriving when they exist.
Image: Supplied

Hidden within the game’s official soundtrack release announcement, this is the original Assassin’s Creed Valhalla cinematic trailer, but featuring female Eivor this time.

This is because you can switch genders at any time in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ubisoft didn’t want to blow your minds by showing this off in the original trailer, or something. This feature has been added for mysterious and terribly clever reasons that you’ll have to figure out by playing the game.

It does appear that Ubisoft, for this trailer at least, has just put a female head on the same body, but Eivor is wearing an awful lot of practical layers and bulky shoulder fur for, y’know, battle reasons (also it looks bugger off cold). It’s not like you were going to get a glimpse of her “womanly” figure anyway.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is due out on November 17 2020 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia, with next-gen console versions arriving when they exist.

Watch a new version of the cinematic worldpremiere trailer featuring a remix of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla main theme.

This article was brought to you by NAG

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla' has a new gameplay trailer and a gender identity 'mystery' to solve

Debuted during the Ubisoft Forward livestream event on Sunday night, the game’s first gameplay trailer introduces dual-wielding, decapitations and ...
News
4 weeks ago

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to feature non-violent conflict resolution

According to an interview with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s creative director, Ashraf Ismail, players will be managing a settlement in the upcoming ...
News
2 months ago

Red Bull signs its first African esports athlete

Red Bull has taken the plunge and signed their first esports athlete from not only South Africa, but the whole continent
News
1 week ago

Check out some grunt-grappling Halo Infinite gameplay

The Xbox Games Showcase kicked off, as expected, with some Halo Infinite gameplay and, yup, it sure looks like Halo.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  4. WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge South Africa
  5. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X