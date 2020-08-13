GamersLIVE

ATK Arena wins first Gamedock Cup without dropping a single map

13 August 2020 - 18:59 By Wessel Minnie
Goliath Gaming, Energy Esports, ATK Arena and Sinister5 were the teams to watch at the inaugural Gamedock Cup.
Goliath Gaming, Energy Esports, ATK Arena and Sinister5 were the teams to watch at the inaugural Gamedock Cup.
Image: Supplied

The Gamedock Cup #1 was a huge success, and a great way for South African esports fans (and players) to spend their time over the past weekend.

We saw some of South Africa's top Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) teams compete for their share of the R20,000 prize pool - and those who dropped out early could compete for some shiny skins.

On Sunday August 9 the Gamedock Cup #1 came to a conclusion, with some great local casting. It was a joy to watch all the matches available, and it ended with ATK Arena's CS:GO team taking home the trophy in spectacular fashion. In fact, ATK Arena didn't drop a single map during the entire tournament.

ATK Arena began their upper-bracket run by defeating Royalty Esports 2-0, then moving on to knock Sinister5 down to the lower bracket with another 2-0. In the semifinals, ATK Arena beat Goliath Gaming 2-0, claiming their spot in the grand finals.

Gamers Against Gender-Based Violence raises nearly R54,000 for charity

Gamers Against Gender-Based Violence was one of the best things to watch this year
News
1 day ago

Goliath Gaming refused to go down without a fight. The team made their way to the grand finals by taking out Energy Esports in a close 2-1 match. For their trip through the upper-bracket, ATK Arena had a one-map advantage over Goliath Gaming and didn't allow Goliath Gaming even a small taste of victory which comes with a map win.

In the end, the grand final score was 3-0 in the favour of ATK Arena, who showcased a dominating performance throughout the tournament. 

For their first-place finish, ATK Arena claims R6,500, while Goliath Gaming gets R5,000, and Energy Esports gets R3,500 for their third-place finish. 

The first-ever Gamedock cup was exciting to watch, and we hope to see more local CS:GO esports action from Gamedock in the future.

If you couldn't watch the action live, you can always catch up by visiting the Gamedock Twitch.tv channel.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Mettlestate’s PUBG Mobile S6 Open and Pro Series announced

Mettlestate's PUBG Mobile S6 Open and Pro Series have been announced, with all South African PUBG Mobile welcome to join in the action.
News
1 day ago

ESPORTS | First official use of Fortnite Spectator Mode in Africa – we ask ACGL the important questions

Over the past weekend, on Saturday, August 1, we saw the Mythic Royale Season 2 July finale take place
News
1 week ago

Africa Community Cup announced by Esports Zimbabwe

The first Africa Community Cup will feature three tournaments, namely Mortal Kombat 11, FIFA 20 and PUBG Mobile.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  2. All four of my kids were raped by their father, says suicidal mom South Africa
  3. 'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | Brace yourselves, SA – we’re poised for lockdown level 2 South Africa
  5. Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X