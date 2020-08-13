ATK Arena wins first Gamedock Cup without dropping a single map

The Gamedock Cup #1 was a huge success, and a great way for South African esports fans (and players) to spend their time over the past weekend.

We saw some of South Africa's top Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) teams compete for their share of the R20,000 prize pool - and those who dropped out early could compete for some shiny skins.

On Sunday August 9 the Gamedock Cup #1 came to a conclusion, with some great local casting. It was a joy to watch all the matches available, and it ended with ATK Arena's CS:GO team taking home the trophy in spectacular fashion. In fact, ATK Arena didn't drop a single map during the entire tournament.

ATK Arena began their upper-bracket run by defeating Royalty Esports 2-0, then moving on to knock Sinister5 down to the lower bracket with another 2-0. In the semifinals, ATK Arena beat Goliath Gaming 2-0, claiming their spot in the grand finals.