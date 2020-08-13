ATK Arena wins first Gamedock Cup without dropping a single map
The Gamedock Cup #1 was a huge success, and a great way for South African esports fans (and players) to spend their time over the past weekend.
We saw some of South Africa's top Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) teams compete for their share of the R20,000 prize pool - and those who dropped out early could compete for some shiny skins.
On Sunday August 9 the Gamedock Cup #1 came to a conclusion, with some great local casting. It was a joy to watch all the matches available, and it ended with ATK Arena's CS:GO team taking home the trophy in spectacular fashion. In fact, ATK Arena didn't drop a single map during the entire tournament.
ATK Arena began their upper-bracket run by defeating Royalty Esports 2-0, then moving on to knock Sinister5 down to the lower bracket with another 2-0. In the semifinals, ATK Arena beat Goliath Gaming 2-0, claiming their spot in the grand finals.
Goliath Gaming refused to go down without a fight. The team made their way to the grand finals by taking out Energy Esports in a close 2-1 match. For their trip through the upper-bracket, ATK Arena had a one-map advantage over Goliath Gaming and didn't allow Goliath Gaming even a small taste of victory which comes with a map win.
In the end, the grand final score was 3-0 in the favour of ATK Arena, who showcased a dominating performance throughout the tournament.
For their first-place finish, ATK Arena claims R6,500, while Goliath Gaming gets R5,000, and Energy Esports gets R3,500 for their third-place finish.
The first-ever Gamedock cup was exciting to watch, and we hope to see more local CS:GO esports action from Gamedock in the future.
If you couldn't watch the action live, you can always catch up by visiting the Gamedock Twitch.tv channel.