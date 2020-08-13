GamersLIVE

South African Fortnite players qualify for FNCS Middle East finals

13 August 2020 - 18:58 By Wessel Minnie
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Image: Supplied

It's always great to see South African players doing well internationally, and ATK Arena's Fortnite players have proven once again they can compete in the international scene.

Over the last weekend, two Fortnite players from the local MGO (multi-gaming organisation) have qualified for the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Middle East finals.

Both ATK Trogonz and ATK Syco spots for the Middle East Finals, and will now compete in two heats leading up to the FNCS grand finals. 

ATK Arena announced the news of the players' success on Twitter. As you can see in the image below, Syco ended 19th in the FNCS Middle East qualifiers, while Trogonz ended in a respectable 40th place. For placing 19th Syco earned $200 (nearly R3,500).

These players will now compete in the heats leading up the FNCS Middle East grand finals. Hopefully we will see them there - making South Africans everywhere proud and showing Epic Games our community deserves South African servers (no pressure). 

If these players make it to the grand finals, they will stand a chance to win their share of the $80,000 prize pool, which is roughly R1.4m. 

The grand finals will take place on Saturday, which you will be able to watch on the Fortnite Twitch.tv and YouTube channels. 

You can stay up to date with the players' progress by following ATK Arena, Syco and Trogonz on Twitter.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central.

