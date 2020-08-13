South African Fortnite players qualify for FNCS Middle East finals

It's always great to see South African players doing well internationally, and ATK Arena's Fortnite players have proven once again they can compete in the international scene.

Over the last weekend, two Fortnite players from the local MGO (multi-gaming organisation) have qualified for the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Middle East finals.

Both ATK Trogonz and ATK Syco spots for the Middle East Finals, and will now compete in two heats leading up to the FNCS grand finals.

ATK Arena announced the news of the players' success on Twitter. As you can see in the image below, Syco ended 19th in the FNCS Middle East qualifiers, while Trogonz ended in a respectable 40th place. For placing 19th Syco earned $200 (nearly R3,500).