Your origin story actually means something in Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red streamed Episode 2 of its Night City Wire series, which included a look at the three “lifepaths” you can choose for protagonist V in Cyberpunk 2077.

Similar to choosing your background history in games like Mass Effect (but more involved) your chosen “lifepath” affects where you begin Cyberpunk 2077, what people you know, what insights you have, and what’s motivating you to do whatever it is you’re in Night City to do. Your options are Street Kid, Nomad, or Corpo.

Each background story will have its pros and cons. So, for instance, Street Kids will know Night City and the gangs, but probably won’t know how to share; Nomads are total strangers in Night City, but should be excellent at putting together a road warrior aesthetic and fixing your car; and Corpos would probably be experts at douchebaggery and corporate politics with the trade-off that everyone else wants to punch them in the face.

I’m going Nomad - how about you?

Cyberpunk 2077 will hopefully launch on November 19 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a Google Stadia version coming at a later date. There will be free upgrades to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions once those exist.