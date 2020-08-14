Mettlestate cups this weekend include Destiny 2, SSBU and Modern Warfare

After a fantastic charity event finishing up this past weekend, and with the PUBG Mobile S6 getting under way next week, SA esports tournament organiser Mettlestate (in partnership with ASUS ROG) still has time to bring local gamers some great cups this coming weekend. There's the first Destiny 2 cup, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cup, and a Modern Warfare cup to sign up for.

Registrations for Mettlestate's first Destiny 2 cup is now open, and you can head on over to the tournament's Mettlestate page to enter. Sign up before registrations close on Friday evening at 19:00 (7pm). The cup starts the following day, 15 August, at 15:00 SAST (3pm).

Entry into the cup is free, and there's an R1,500 prize pool up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place — R800

2nd place — R400

3rd place — R200

4th place — R100

The Destiny 2 cup will be a 3v3 affair, so go grab two teammates and join in on the action. It is open to PC gamers online.

SSBU cup

Registrations for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cup are open now and closes on 14 August at 19:00. The SSBU cup is scheduled to kick off on 15 August at 15:00 SAST. Head on over to the tournament's Mettlestate page to enter. Entry into the cup is free, and there's an R1,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place — R500

2nd place — R300

3rd place — R200

This is the second SSBU cup, and it is open to Nintendo Switch players. It is a 1v1 cup, so you don't need any teammates to participate.

Modern Warfare cup

Last but not least is the Modern Warfare cup. You can register for the cup by heading to its Mettlestate page. Registrations close on 15 August at 19:00, and the cup will kick off on 16 August at 15:00. Entry into the cup is free, and there's an R2,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place — R1,000

2nd place — R600

3rd place — R400

This is a 2v2 SND cup, so grab a friend and enter. PC, PS4 and Xbox One players can join this cup. As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.