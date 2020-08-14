GamersLIVE

Mettlestate cups this weekend include Destiny 2, SSBU and Modern Warfare

14 August 2020 - 14:34 By Wessel Minnie
Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie.
Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie.
Image: Supplied

After a fantastic charity event finishing up this past weekend, and with the PUBG Mobile S6 getting under way next week, SA esports tournament organiser Mettlestate (in partnership with ASUS ROG) still has time to bring local gamers some great cups this coming weekend. There's the first Destiny 2 cup, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cup, and a Modern Warfare cup to sign up for.

Registrations for Mettlestate's first Destiny 2 cup is now open, and you can head on over to the tournament's Mettlestate page to enter. Sign up before registrations close on Friday evening at 19:00 (7pm). The cup starts the following day, 15 August, at 15:00 SAST (3pm).  

Entry into the cup is free, and there's an R1,500 prize pool up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place — R800
  • 2nd place — R400
  • 3rd place — R200
  • 4th place — R100

The Destiny 2 cup will be a 3v3 affair, so go grab two teammates and join in on the action. It is open to PC gamers online.

SSBU cup

Registrations for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cup are open now and closes on 14 August at 19:00. The SSBU cup is scheduled to kick off on 15 August at 15:00 SAST. Head on over to the tournament's Mettlestate page to enter. Entry into the cup is free, and there's an R1,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place — R500
  • 2nd place — R300
  • 3rd place — R200

This is the second SSBU cup, and it is open to Nintendo Switch players. It is a 1v1 cup, so you don't need any teammates to participate.

Modern Warfare cup

Last but not least is the Modern Warfare cup. You can register for the cup by heading to its Mettlestate page. Registrations close on 15 August at 19:00, and the cup will kick off on 16 August at 15:00.  Entry into the cup is free, and there's an R2,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place — R1,000
  • 2nd place — R600
  • 3rd place — R400

This is a 2v2 SND cup, so grab a friend and enter. PC, PS4 and Xbox One players can join this cup.   As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.  

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

South African Fortnite players qualify for FNCS Middle East finals

ATK Arena's Fortnite players have proven once again they can compete in the international scene.
News
20 hours ago

ATK Arena wins first Gamedock Cup without dropping a single map

The Gamedock Cup #1 was a huge success, and a great way for South African CS:GO esports fans (and players) to spend their time over the past weekend.
News
20 hours ago

Winter Warzone Invitational tournament takes place this weekend

The Winter Warzone Invitational takes place on Saturday, kicking off at 12:00 and running until 14:00 SAST.
News
1 hour ago

Game Review | Horizon Zero Dawn on PC

As a PC gamer, I’ve got used to sighing wistfully as console exclusives pass me by. Horizon Zero Dawn was one such exclusive.
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  2. All four of my kids were raped by their father, says suicidal mom South Africa
  3. Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | Brace yourselves, SA – we’re poised for lockdown level 2 South Africa
  5. 'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X