Winter Warzone Invitational tournament takes place this weekend

While some standard Warzone esports action is great, it is always awesome to see something unique for SA esports fans to enjoy. That's where the Winter Warzone Invitational tournament comes into play, sponsored by Astro Gaming, and hosted by Chantelle "Chani" Alexander.

The Winter Warzone Invitational takes place on Saturday, kicking off at 12:00 and running until 14:00 SAST. It will feature only four teams picked by the team captains.

There's a prize pool of R3,000 up for grabs in the Winter Warzone Invitational, and the way SA Warzone players can enter is unique. Instead of signing up on a website, you need to use the #ASTROWarzone hashtag on Twitter, with a clip showing why you should be on one of the teams, and tagging the team captain of your choice. This is a quads tournament and at the time of writing, there were still some spots left.

The team captains are:

This is not the only thing that makes the Winter Warzone Invitational unique. Instead of just earning points for kills, the Winter Warzone Invitational tasks the teams with completing bingo card tasks for "Major Points", while frags will only net them "Minor Points".

If a team captain doesn't pick you to join their squad, you can always watch the action live on the ChaniZA Twitch.tv channel, casted by Chani and Geemax. It is sure to be a lot of fun to watch, and we can't wait to see which team comes out on top.