It’s your last day to party in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 6 starts on Tuesday, which means we’re getting new Legend Rampart and a bunch of World’s Edge changes, including the departure of the Mirage Voyage, but no Olympus… yet.

Much like Kings Canyon in Season 5, World’s Edge is going to look pretty different in Season 6 with a number of new locations springing up as Hammond Industries prepares for a mysterious launch. But it’s not just new places to loot, because some are getting a new fortification mechanic in the form of dynamic blast doors. At the new Launch Site, Countdown, and Staging locations, you’ll be able to raise defensive blast doors to fortify your position (at least until a Pathfinder finds you).

Speaking of raising defences, Respawn also divulged Rampart’s skills in a character trailer. She’s looking absurdly over-powered at the moment (with personal defensive walls, Sheila the minigun, and increased LMG mag size), but we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to really see what she’s about.

Check out Rampart’s abilities in action below: