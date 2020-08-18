GamersLIVE

Call of Duty Pink tournament to offer R50,000 in prizes

18 August 2020 - 16:13 By Wessel Minnie
'Call of Duty' is a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Activision.
Image: Supplied

Are you looking for some incredible South African esports action, all for a good cause and with a variety of prizes up for grabs? Well, then the wait is almost over, as Girls of War ZA (GOWZA) and African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) have announced the Call of Duty Pink tournament, featuring over R50,000 in prizes for both players and spectators.

First off, for those who don't know, the GOWZA Facebook group was formed by female gamers, born out of this current era of toxicity. The Facebook group is intended as a safe place for female gamers. ACGL and GOWZA have partnered up to host a variety of tournaments in celebration of this great cause.

On the Call of Duty Pink tournament landing page, ACGL explains: "Gaming is intended to be an all-inclusive pastime and safe space for gamers from all walks of life and backgrounds. However, this is often not the case.

"In recent times, there has been an inexcusable increase in sexism, racism, homophobia and other acts of discrimination in gaming lobbies. This is not acceptable and needs to be stamped out."

The GOWZA Facebook group was formed by female gamers, born out of this current era of toxicity. It is intended as a safe place for female gamers.
Image: Supplied

So how do you sign up? It's easy: all you need to do is head on over to the ACGL landing page and sign up for the GOWZA Console or Crossplay tournaments. Registration is free, and the only requirement for these 5v5, double-elimination Modern Warfare tournaments is that you need to have at least one female player in your squad. 

The Call of Duty Pink tournament takes place on August 29 and 30. Prizes worth over R50,000 will be up for grabs for both competitors and spectators of the live streams. At the time of writing, the exact prizes for the tournament are yet to be revealed.

Sponsors for the Call of Duty Pink tournament include:

  • Redragon;
  • Sparkfox;
  • AOC;
  • Nexus Hub;
  • ZAPA Gaming;
  • Heidrun Gaming;
  • PlayStation South Africa;
  • Gemsetting Studio Designs;
  • Evetech; and
  • Xbox South Africa.

For those who just want to watch the action, the Call of Duty Pink tournament will be streamed and casted by Wootdini, so don't forget to tune into the action, with a chance to win some prizes just for watching.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central.

