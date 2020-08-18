Call of Duty Pink tournament to offer R50,000 in prizes

Are you looking for some incredible South African esports action, all for a good cause and with a variety of prizes up for grabs? Well, then the wait is almost over, as Girls of War ZA (GOWZA) and African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) have announced the Call of Duty Pink tournament, featuring over R50,000 in prizes for both players and spectators.

First off, for those who don't know, the GOWZA Facebook group was formed by female gamers, born out of this current era of toxicity. The Facebook group is intended as a safe place for female gamers. ACGL and GOWZA have partnered up to host a variety of tournaments in celebration of this great cause.

On the Call of Duty Pink tournament landing page, ACGL explains: "Gaming is intended to be an all-inclusive pastime and safe space for gamers from all walks of life and backgrounds. However, this is often not the case.

"In recent times, there has been an inexcusable increase in sexism, racism, homophobia and other acts of discrimination in gaming lobbies. This is not acceptable and needs to be stamped out."