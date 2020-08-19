Gamedock Open Cup and Finesse Edition launched with cash prizes

After the fantastic first Gamedock Cup finished up, the tournament organisers have announced two more cups for South African CS:GO teams to participate in.

These tournaments are in collaboration with ESEA, and there are some big cash prizes up for grabs. Here's what you need to know.

First up, you need to compete in the ESEA League S35 - $180,000 and Mountain Dew League. Registrations close on August 24, so don't miss out on your chance to participate.

In case you didn't know, Gamedock partnered with ESEA to reintroduce the ESEA league to South Africa.

Teams who don't make it to the top eight of the ESEA League S35 (which ends on November 1) will be invited to participate in the Gamedock Open Cup, with R15,000 in prize money up for grabs.

There's also a female contest called the Gamedock Cup Finesse Edition, with R10,000 in prize money on the line.

Check out the infographics from the tournament organisers below explaining both the Gamedock Open Cup and the Finesse Edition for South African CS:GO teams to enjoy, as well as all the important dates.

Mark those calendars with the important dates above, and don't miss out on the awesome South African CS:GO tournaments coming your way.

Follow Gamedock on Twitter for more upcoming information on both cups.