Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War confirmed with new teaser trailer

Lord help me, I do this every time. Every time.

They announce a new Call of Duty game, I couldn’t care less about it, I watch the trailer and I walk away from it thinking, “Damn - that looks really good!”

Beyond the completely ridiculous name of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, a title that feels like it has one less colon than it needs, the teaser digs into some real historical events that I’m sure Call of Duty will try to portray to the best of its ability - in between the cacophony of gunfights and explosions that totally 100% happened.

Factual events are cool, but who doesn’t like a touch of spice on their history chips?