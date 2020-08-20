Mettlestate Valorant, Apex Legends and Fortnite cups taking place this weekend

There are three great tournaments taking place this weekend from South African organiser Mettlestate in partnership with ASUS ROG.

This weekend's cups for local gamers to enjoy are for Valorant, Apex Legends and Fortnite - all with some cash prizes up for grabs.

Valorant Cup

The second Valorant Cup from Mettlestate takes place on Sunday starting at 3pm. Registrations are open and you can head on over to the cup's Mettlestate page to sign up. Registration is free, but there's a nice cash prize pool of R2,000 up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place – R800

2nd place – R400

3rd place – R200

4th place – R100

This is a 5v5 tournament and is only available for PC gamers since Valorant is a PC-only esports title.

Registration for the Valorant Cup closes on Saturday at 7pm, so don't miss out.