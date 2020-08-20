GamersLIVE

Mettlestate Valorant, Apex Legends and Fortnite cups taking place this weekend

20 August 2020 - 16:38 By Wessel Minnie
Mettlestate is a premium esports and gaming authority in South Africa aiming to be the leader in content creation.
There are three great tournaments taking place this weekend from South African organiser Mettlestate in partnership with ASUS ROG.

This weekend's cups for local gamers to enjoy are for Valorant, Apex Legends and Fortnite  - all with some cash prizes up for grabs.

Valorant Cup

The second Valorant Cup from Mettlestate takes place on Sunday starting at 3pm. Registrations are open and you can head on over to the cup's Mettlestate page to sign up. Registration is free, but there's a nice cash prize pool of R2,000 up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R800
  • 2nd place – R400
  • 3rd place – R200
  • 4th place – R100

This is a 5v5 tournament and is only available for PC gamers since Valorant is a PC-only esports title.

Registration for the Valorant Cup closes on Saturday at 7pm, so don't miss out.

Apex Legends Cup

You can grab two friends and join the Apex Legends console trios cup (open to PS4) right now by heading on over to the cup's dedicated Mettlestate page. This tournament takes place on Saturday at 3pm. Registration is free, and there's also a R2,000 prize pool to fight for.

Prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R800
  • 2nd place – R400
  • 3rd place – R200
  • 4th place – R100

Registration for the Apex Legends console trios cup closes on Friday at 7pm, so be sure to register ASAP.

Fortnite Cup

Last but not least we have the Fortnite trios cup from Mettlestate. It takes place on Saturday at 3pm. You can register now by heading to the cup's dedicated Mettlestate page to enter. Registration is, as always, free - and there's another nice R2,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R800
  • 2nd place – R400
  • 3rd place – R200
  • 4th place – R100

Registration for the Fortnite trios cup closes on Friday at 7pm. PC, PS4, Xbox One and mobile players can enter.

Keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter and joining their Discord server.

