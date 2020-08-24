Esports
Fairgaming Charity Cup: Local CS: GO tournament in the name of charity
While browsing the ever-growing South African CS: GO Facebook page, we came across the Fairgaming Charity Cup for local Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fans and teams to enjoy. This local cup will kick off at the end of August, and it's all in the name of charity.
Here's what you need to know.
The Fairgaming Charity Cup starts on August 31. Check out the Fairgaming Charity Cup website, and if you would like to register, send an e-mail to info@fairgaming.io
Registration cost R50 per player, and R250 per team. There are 16 team spots available, and at the time of writing there were still a few spots left. The money raised will go to the winning team's charity of choice.
The organiser said: “We aim to provide complete transparency on the prize money and any other money raised going to the winning charity, including bank statements and proof of transfer.”
On the Fairgaming Charity Cup page, the organiser suggested the charities in the image below.
Teams can also decide to support any other legitimate SA charity.
David Burger shared the following details:
- The tournament starts on 31/8/2020.
- Entry is R50 per player.
- Pick a charity of your choice to support.
- Games will run from Monday to Thursday, with two games per evening. The game days are subject to change due to unforeseen events, like load-shedding.
- Game times will be discussed with captains but for now we aim to have games played between 7pm and 9pm.
- Games will be streamed.
- Double elimination.
- Rules will follow the VS gaming forma.t
It is great to see an initiative like this from our local CS: GO community, and we hope to see great live matches take place.