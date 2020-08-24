Fairgaming Charity Cup: Local CS: GO tournament in the name of charity

While browsing the ever-growing South African CS: GO Facebook page, we came across the Fairgaming Charity Cup for local Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fans and teams to enjoy. This local cup will kick off at the end of August, and it's all in the name of charity.

Here's what you need to know.

The Fairgaming Charity Cup starts on August 31. Check out the Fairgaming Charity Cup website, and if you would like to register, send an e-mail to info@fairgaming.io

Registration cost R50 per player, and R250 per team. There are 16 team spots available, and at the time of writing there were still a few spots left. The money raised will go to the winning team's charity of choice.

The organiser said: “We aim to provide complete transparency on the prize money and any other money raised going to the winning charity, including bank statements and proof of transfer.”

On the Fairgaming Charity Cup page, the organiser suggested the charities in the image below.