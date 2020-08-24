GamersLIVE

Wasteland 3 is out this week so here’s a co-op trailer

24 August 2020 - 10:23 By Christine King
Wasteland 3 is an upcoming role-playing video game developed by inXile Entertainment and published by Deep Silver.
Image: Supplied

Who will you add to your post-apocalyptic survival party?

Wasteland 3 is a post-apocalyptic, squad-based RPG featuring tactical, turn-based combat, a story that reacts to your decisions, and brutal ethical dilemmas to deliberate over. A sequel to 2014’s Wasteland 2, this time you’re in command of a squad of Desert Rangers, fighting to rebuild society in Colorado. Build up your reputation, make good choices, and forge your own path across the hostile wastes – now with added co-op mode.

Yup, you can now journey the wastes with a friend to help, or hinder, you on your quest to bring justice, or chaos, to Colorado. Beware, though, your friend can also double-cross you, ruin your reputation, and steal your hard-earned rewards – just like real life! So, choose your post-apocalyptic partner well.

Wasteland 3 is due to release on 28 August 2020 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Play Wasteland 3 day one with Xbox Game Pass.

This article was brought to you by NAG

