ATK Arena Apex Legends team becomes first SA Apex Predators

Last week, Respawn and Electronic Arts released Apex Legends Season 6. With a new season comes another ranking grind, and some SA players from ATK Arena have proved again they can compete with the best in the world, despite their ping disadvantage.

The ATK Arena Apex Legends made it into the global top 150 and became the first South Africans to achieve the Apex Predator rank in Season 6. This happened less than a week after the launch of Season 6, and we can't be more proud of these amazing local players.

On Twitter, ATK Arena announced: "These guys have used all their skill, Red Bull and sweat since the release of Season 6 Apex, and they've just hit top 150 globally. Congratulations on the hard work, late nights and 200 ping grind team!"

The screenshot below comes from Chambie's Twitter account.