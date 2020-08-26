Esports Eseries Championship announced for African players

GamersLIVE

26 August 2020 - 15:11 By Wessel Minnie
Nilayo Sports is a sports management and marketing company, working with some of the biggest names in the world of sports like IAAF, CAA & AFN.
Image: Supplied

Nilayo Sports, a sports management and marketing company based in Nigeria, has announced a massive Esports Eseries Championship event, featuring four titles and a whopping $10,000 up for grabs.

About Esports Eseries Championship

The Esports Eseries Championship has a combined prize pool of $10,000 split across four tournaments. The event will run from September 18 to November 6 2020, and you can register by heading to the official Esports Eseries Championship page on the Nilayo Sports website. We've confirmed with Zimbabwe Esports that the prize pool is in USD, which means the total Esports Eseries Championship prize pool is roughly R168,000 at the current dollar to rand exchange rate.

The titles and prize pool distributions are:
  • PUBG Mobile - $4,000
  • Valorant - $2,000
  • Fortnite - $2,000
  • FIFA 20 - $2,000

Another piece of good news is that South African players can join in the action, and registration is free.

Nilayo Sports explains:

“The Esports Championship Eseries 2020 is an eight weeks long esports tournament for gaming athletes and gaming enthusiasts in Nigeria and across other participating African countries. The event features two console games, Fortnite and FIFA 20, one mobile game, PUBG, and one PC game, Valorant. Gamers are invited to battle for a $10,000 prize pool.” 

Fortnite and FIFA 20 tournaments are 1v1, while Valorant and PUBG Mobile will be team-based tournaments. Participants are required to stream their games, with streaming times from Friday to Sundays, 6pm to 10pm.

According to the registration guidelines: “Participants can join from any location as long as they can stream their games. However, for participants who cannot stream their games, they can book to play at venue.”

Registered players will be pointed towards the tournament's Discord channel, where more information, such as rules, will be provided.

If you are interested in joining this African esports event, you should keep an eye on the Nilayo Sports and Esports Eseries Twitter accounts for more information.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

