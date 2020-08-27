Batman is dead and Superman is evil in two upcoming DC universe games

Gotham Knights is a single-player, with two-player co-op, action RPG that is not part of the Arkham games series, which is why Batgirl has fully-functional legs, in case you were wondering.

Each character has their own special skills and abilities, so Batgirl is the martial arts hacker, Nightwing is the acrobatic glow-stick brawler, Red Hood has all the murder-guns, and Robin is the quarterstaff-wielding stealth ninja.

Gotham Knights is due to launch on PC, Xbox and PlayStation at some point in 2021.

Superman is evil — deal with it

Then there’s Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is set in the Arkham games series universe and acts (sort of) like a sequel in which the Squad has apparently been sent to eliminate Superman, who is evil now (I’m sure he has his reasons — I mean, who wouldn’t want to nuke humanity right now?).