Batman is dead and Superman is evil in two upcoming DC universe games

27 August 2020 - 15:47 By Christine King
'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros.
The digital DC FanDome convention took place over the weekend, revealing (among other things) two new DC universe games: Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Batman is dead — deal with it

First up, in WB Games Montréal’s Gotham Knights, Batman is supposedly dead — and so his squad of understudies (Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin) is stepping up to wreak bloody vengeance on Gotham’s criminals in the name of justice, and Batman.

Watch the world premiere of 'Gotham Knights'.

Gotham Knights is a single-player, with two-player co-op, action RPG that is not part of the Arkham games series, which is why Batgirl has fully-functional legs, in case you were wondering.

Each character has their own special skills and abilities, so Batgirl is the martial arts hacker, Nightwing is the acrobatic glow-stick brawler, Red Hood has all the murder-guns, and Robin is the quarterstaff-wielding stealth ninja.

Gotham Knights is due to launch on PC, Xbox and PlayStation at some point in 2021.

Superman is evil — deal with it

Then there’s Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is set in the Arkham games series universe and acts (sort of) like a sequel in which the Squad has apparently been sent to eliminate Superman, who is evil now (I’m sure he has his reasons — I mean, who wouldn’t want to nuke humanity right now?).

The creators of the 'Batman: Arkham' series are back with a brand new action-adventure shooter.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an open-world, action adventure with four playable characters — Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark — that you can switch between whenever you want. It also features four-player multiplayer, so you can team up with friends for maximum chaos.

It’s a while off though, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League due to launch for PC, Xbox and PlayStation some time in 2022.

However, James Gunn’s (rather excellent-looking) semi-reboot Suicide Squad movie will be out before that — some time in 2021.

This article was brought to you by NAG.

