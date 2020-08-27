Game Review | UFC 4 - G.O.A.T. Simulator

Even more notable is UFC 4’s reworked grappling controls for when the fight hits the mat. The new Grappling Assist system relies on just three different inputs on the left thumbstick to perform all actions. Push up to try and get up, right to ground-and-pound, and left to submit, with the game automatically transitioning you through the required series of positions that it feels will allow you to eventually pull off your intended action.

It’s also a bit crap.

Going through the game’s rather helpful tutorial section immediately clues you in that Grappling Assist is meant to be the equivalent of training wheels, often not capable of performing the precise actions you would actually want it to against more advanced opponents. UFC 4 actually warns you that Grappling Assist should not be used outside of the Career Mode.

Instead, for online fights and the like, you should use the traditional Legacy control scheme – a context-sensitive grappling menu accessible through the right thumbstick with a combination of shoulder buttons for advanced moves – or the new Hybrid system that allows both left and right thumbstick systems simultaneously.

It wasn’t long before I was back to using the superior Legacy mode in my career as I got to grips with the fight mechanics and realised just how little control I had with Grappling Assist turned on.

Even with the more advanced controls and my increasing comfort with them though, I never quite felt entirely confident in the game’s submission system, which essentially takes the form of one of two minigames.

For chokes, you need to engage in a cat-and-mouse chase as you use your left stick to try and cover your opponent’s circular bar with one of your own to build a meter that sinks in the choke even further while they build meter to escape by avoiding you.

For joint holds, you need to incrementally squeeze L2 and R2 to swing a semicircular bar back and forth to once again cover your opponent’s bar. In both cases, moving erratically will see your bar either increase or decrease in size to make attacking or defending harder, prompting a more measured approach.

And again, it’s kind of crappy.

The submissions here feel clunky and are drawn out far too long, with this laboured mini-game often taking over a minute to lock in even when playing with jiu-jitsu specialists (who fill their meters quicker and now get access to additional context-sensitive moves like chained submissions or slams). Not to mention, trying to prevent yourself from getting into a position to be submitted is really tough.

You can defend against wrestling transitions easy enough: hold R2 and tap your right stick in the direction of an on-screen prompt before your opponent can complete his move in that direction.

The problem is that this prompt is missing outside of training - turning the whole affair into just blind guesswork most of the time, unless you spot very subtle cues in character animations.

And you can almost see EA Sports acknowledging their own shortcomings in this regard as most of the alternative fight modes on offer are all striking-only affairs with grappling left out entirely. The highlight of these has to be the returning Knockout Mode, which turns everything into an arcade-style fighting game complete with life bars.

New are two special arenas in Backyard – a nod to Jorge Masvidal’s street-fighting roots – and Kumite. It’s the latter that truly shines and elevates Knockout Mode several notches higher as it’s pulled straight from a classic Jean-Claude Van Damme action film, complete with gloriously cheesy music, over-the-top sound effects, rope-bound hands and booming voiceovers.

It really is the ultimate feel-good party mode of this game for when you just want to have some friends over to punch each other in the face, without needing to memorise lengthy control schemes. And if you’re South African that may be the best option, as I really struggled to find online games through matchmaking. Even inviting a friend into a lobby for a Quick Fight saw some noticeable latency issues.