Here’s the first teaser for Gollum, with a side of gameplay details

We all know and love that raw fish-munching, corrupted Hobbit. Darryn’s a pretty OK guy, after all. On the topic of Gollum - whether it’s Andy Serkis in his funny little green suit or that weird abomination in Ralph Bakshi’s animated version of Lord of the Rings - he’s arguably the most iconic part of most modern Tolkien adaptions.

It makes sense then that he’d eventually feature in his own game, a stealth-action experience about traversing and surviving the horrors of Mordor that’s being developed by Daedalic Entertainment.

There’s been a few screenshots and interviews since the game was announced last year, but with the release of the latest teaser trailer, we now have a better idea of the game’s …tone?