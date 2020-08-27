GamersLIVE

New report claims an upgraded Nintendo Switch with 4K graphics will be out in 2021

27 August 2020 - 16:25 By Darryn Bonthuys
The Nintendo Switch is a video game console developed by Nintendo, which was released worldwide in most regions on March 3 2017.
In all the craziness, I guess I kind of lost track of how many new rumours of upgraded Nintendo Switch consoles we’d published. Was it five, or 873? Well do you feel ready for another story about a beefier Switch being on the way ... punk? Good! Because I’ve got several words below to read on through! Reports of an upgraded Switch began picking up speed back in March 2019, alongside a few whispers of a cheaper model.

The report was 50% bang on the money: A Switch Lite was released, stripping many of the premium features of the regular model away and giving players a surprisingly fantastic and dedicated hand-held console. According to Bloomberg, a more heavy-duty Switch is still coming and will be released in 2021 from Nintendo.

While there aren’t any real specifics to delve into (such as specs or the size of the device), the report mentions that “the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics”.

It’s an odd feature for Nintendo to be chasing, as their consoles have never prioritised pure visual grunt over gameplay. There have been exceptions in the past, such as the Nintendo 3DS getting a modest upgrade, but the hardware within current Switch models seem to be more than capable of focusing on Nintendo’s first-party efforts and indie games.

There is a selection of third-party games from established AAA studios available on the Switch, albeit in a form that is drastically reduced from the versions available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One to compensate for the Switch’s hardware. A better specced Switch could provide a superior experience for games such as this, for people who prefer to play in a docked mode. Which would be a very Nintendo thing to do.

 
Considering that the console is now more than three years old, Nintendo’s latest iteration of its hardware could be just what the console needs to stay relevant for a few more years in an ever-changing industry. More of the same, but better. I’d throw down some cash for that.

