Greetings, humans. Please keep in your feeble minds that Destroy all Humans! (2020) is just a more technologically advanced remake of Destroy all Humans! (2005), so the plot and gameplay will be familiar to fans of the original cult hit.

In the game, you play as Cryptosporidium 137, a member of the alien, almost-cloned-into-oblivion Furon race. Crypto is sent to 1950s earth by Furon scientist Orthopox to investigate the disappearance of his predecessor, Cryptosporidium 136, and to harvest the pure Furon DNA hidden within human brain stems. Also, to destroy all humans, obviously.

You go about this joyfully wanton destruction using the psychic skills and weapons at Crypto’s disposal, from chucking cows at people using psychokinesis or exploding their brains (for fun and profit) to turning them into burning piles of skeletal ash. Which is all incredible fun when aimed at the vapid, gun-toting humans, but I did feel a little bad about murdering the innocent cows. Even the radioactive zombie ones.

Then, there’s Crypto’s flying saucer, which enables more wholesale carnage via a variety of death rays. In fact, there are so many methods of destruction at your disposal that I found myself having to frequently check the controls for a reminder of what key did what in which situation. All these skills and weapons can be upgraded with DNA collected during your missions. And you’d better upgrade all the things, because mission difficulty goes from paltry to defend the radio station from multiple waves of overwhelming forces, over three stages, and there are rockets, grenades and giant robots now, so DEAL WITH IT before you know it.

This, of course, leads to multiple restarts, your goodwill depleting with every successive death, as the frustration builds and Pox’s initially amusing but now kind of repetitive insults take on an obnoxious quality that may have you shouting abuse at your screen. The less said about the “escort the truck” mission the better.