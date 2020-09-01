Toss a coin to yourself in The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR game

According to the developers, “Monster Slayer lets players explore the world around them while tracking, studying, and fighting monsters both new and familiar, using time of day and real-life weather conditions to gain the upper hand. Preparation is key to defeat tougher enemies, as players will need to brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait, and upgrade their character before putting these beasts to the sword and signs in first-person AR combat.

“In addition to battling monsters lurking close by, the game also contains rich, story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series, taking players on full-fledged adventures that thrust them into the heart of what it means to be a professional monster slayer.”

CD Projekt Red expects to release this game on Android and iOS devices later this year. With the franchise finding new audiences thanks to the hit Netflix series, it’s likely this game could become quite popular for people looking for an experience like this, even if the thought of adults running around trying to slay monsters all over the place is a little weird still to me.

As for CD Projekt Red, they have a busy year ahead with Cyberpunk 2077 still on its way, so if this game turns out to be as popular as other Witcher games, they could have two big hits on their hands