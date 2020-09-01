GamersLIVE

Toss a coin to yourself in The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR game

01 September 2020 - 12:47 By Craig Risi
The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a mobile AR RPG by Spokko on its way soon and promises to bring everything it means to be a Witcher to the next level.
Ever wished that rather than simply controlling the Witcher in a game or admiring Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia from afar via the TV screen, that you could literally step into the shoes and experience the life of a supernatural hunter yourself? Soon you will be able to as developer CD Projekt Red has announced a new augmented reality game for iOS and Android that will have everyone running around like Witchers and slaying monsters while still wondering why their geeky pursuits are not enough to get societal respect.

Titled The Witcher: Monster Slayer, the game allows players to explore the world around them and fight monsters from the world of the game series. So essentially like Niantic’s Pokémon Go then, but with far darker monsters. More than just being a copy of the hit games though, it appears this new AR experience will include aspects of the surrounding weather and time of day that will affect the types and locations of monsters you might be able to find.

Foul creatures roam the Continent — it’s your job to become the monster slayer, track prey lurking nearby and take them down with your sword in augmented reality!

According to the developers, “Monster Slayer lets players explore the world around them while tracking, studying, and fighting monsters both new and familiar, using time of day and real-life weather conditions to gain the upper hand. Preparation is key to defeat tougher enemies, as players will need to brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait, and upgrade their character before putting these beasts to the sword and signs in first-person AR combat.

“In addition to battling monsters lurking close by, the game also contains rich, story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series, taking players on full-fledged adventures that thrust them into the heart of what it means to be a professional monster slayer.”

CD Projekt Red expects to release this game on Android and iOS devices later this year. With the franchise finding new audiences thanks to the hit Netflix series, it’s likely this game could become quite popular for people looking for an experience like this, even if the thought of adults running around trying to slay monsters all over the place is a little weird still to me.  

As for CD Projekt Red, they have a busy year ahead with Cyberpunk 2077 still on its way, so if this game turns out to be as popular as other Witcher games, they could have two big hits on their hands

