Watch the ACGL Call of Duty Community Clash this week

01 September 2020 - 14:59 By Wessel Minnie
ACGL is a local esports company specialising in online and LAN tournament administration, management and broadcasting.
Image: Supplied

The ACGL Call of Duty Community Clash (#C3ZA) Premier Bracket matches take place this week. At the end of it all, the R10,000 prize pool will be distributed to the top teams, with R5,000 going to the winning team. If you are in the mood for some great local Call of Duty esports action, tune in and watch the matches live.

COD Community Clash: Where & when to watch

Local teams participating in the ACGL Call of Duty Community Clash have been fighting their way through this awesome SA event since the end of July. Now it is time for the Premier Bracket to begin, featuring the top eight teams. This is a double-elimination bracket, so there's a lot of Call of Duty esports action to look forward to.  

First up  you can watch the Premier Bracket matches for the Call of Duty Community Clash live on the ACGL YouTube channel. It is as simple as tuning in each day at 20:00 SAST. 

ACGL has provided the schedule and dates for the matches, which you can view below. Please note that all weekday matches are scheduled to begin at 20:00 SAST, while the start time for September 5 is yet to be confirmed.

  • Winners bracket semi-finals: September 1 (two  games)
  • Losers bracket round 1:  September 2 (two games)
  • Losers bracket round 2: September 3 (two games)
  • Losers bracket semi-sinal: September 4 (one game)
  • WB final, LB final, and Grand final: September 5 (three games)

The winner's bracket for the semi-finals can be viewed below. Check out the full bracket to keep tabs on the results on ACGL's dedicated Community Clash page.  

 
The prize pool distribution is:

  • 1st place - R5,000
  • 2nd place - R2,500
  • 3rd place - R1,500
  • 4th place - R1,000.

The top four teams will also earn spots in the Premier Division for Season Two.  

Remember to subscribe to the ACGL YouTube channel so you don't miss a second of the live local esports action. If you want a taste of the Community Clash action  now, you can catch up by watching the Challenger's Bracket final on ACGL's YouTube channel.  

To stay up to the date with the latest happenings at ACGL, you should join  their dedicated Discord channel, which offers tournament support, amongt other things. Then  you should probably give them a follow on Facebook and Twitter to stay updated.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

