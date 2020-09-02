Ubisoft apologises for 'insensitive' promo for Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad

Was 2020 the best time to launch a game that features a government-sponsored agency violently suppressing public protest on the pretext of subverting some new world order conspiracy? Probably not, but the trailer was even worse.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is a new free-to-play mobile RPG with a cast of characters from multiple Ubisoft franchises - including Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell - and like most Tom Clancy games, the politics are kind of, uh, questionable. I mean, it’s a video game, so whatever, but if you’ve been keeping up with the news, government-sponsored agencies violently suppressing public protest on the pretext of subverting some new world order conspiracy is also inconveniently real.

The game’s bad guys comprise a sort of anarchist org, as described in a trailer released over the weekend with this not-actually-a-Tucker-Carlson-propaganda-blurb: "They claim to promote an egalitarian utopia to gain popular support, while behind the scenes, Umbra organises deadly terrorist attacks to generate even more chaos and weaken governments … at the cost of many innocent lives.

"Simultaneously, they have been hacking social media to discredit world leaders and rally people to their cause."