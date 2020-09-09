Cloud9’s current CS:GO squad, including South African players, to be transferred

We've been following Cloud9's CS:GO squad with great interest since they have two South African players and a coach. Now, it looks like the organisation plans to rebuild their CS:GO Team Development programme. As a result of this move, the organisation will help find new homes with new teams for the current roster.

Cloud9's CS:GO team hasn't been doing too well lately. The team failed to get out of the group stage at ESL One Cologne 2020, as well as DreamHack Open Summer. You will still be able to see the squad play under the Cloud9 banner for ESL Pro League Season 12, where things aren't looking too good either, as they've lost both their group stage matches thus far.

Jack Etienne, the CEO and co-founder of Cloud9, explains:

“We’re entering a new stage in our CS:GO development, and we’re really excited to show our fans and community what we’ve been working on. We’re grateful to our existing roster and all their hard work and determination – as we enter this next chapter, we’re dedicated to finding them a new home that will empower their continued growth. For those who don't know, the current Cloud9 roster consists of South African coach Tiaan 'T.C' Coertzen, as well as local players Johnny 'JT' Theodosiou and Aran 'Sonic' Groesbeek. They are joined by American players Ricky '⁠floppy' Kemery, Josh '⁠oSee⁠' Ohm, and Ian '⁠motm⁠' Hardy.”

On Twitter, Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek states:

“Thanks, C9. I fell as a player throughout the year, I had doubts, I questioned a lot, and most of all I stopped believing in myself and instead drew belief from others. I lately learned that it doesn’t matter who believes in you, it’s whether you truly believe in yourself! Upnext.”

It is unlikely that the South African players' international journey is coming to a close. However, we do not know which team (or teams) they might head to in the future. Cloud9 does seem committed to finding these players new homes to continue their careers. We will keep you updated when we know which organisation(s) these players will be heading to in the future.

The team will continue playing under the Cloud9 banner for ESL Pro League Season 12 North America.