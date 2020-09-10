Xbox Game Pass for PC comes out of beta next week - get it before the price goes up

We knew it was going to happen eventually, and now that time has come: Xbox Game Pass for PC is coming out of beta on September 17.

The Xbox Game Pass for PC is currently R49 per month (with your first month for R15.90), but that has always been an introductory offer, very clearly marked as such when you go to buy it.

Come September 17, the price will be going up to match the console version – R99 per month.