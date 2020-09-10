GamersLIVE

Xbox Series S will cost you R6,999 locally

10 September 2020 - 15:24 By Darryn Bonthuys
The Xbox is an upcoming home video game console line developed by Microsoft. It is the fourth generation of the Xbox console family, announced at E3 2019 as 'Project Scarlett'.
The Xbox is an upcoming home video game console line developed by Microsoft. It is the fourth generation of the Xbox console family, announced at E3 2019 as 'Project Scarlett'.
Image: Supplied

We just got word that the Xbox Series S, the smaller sibling to the Xbox Series X, is real! Priced at a more affordable rate of $299 in the US, the console may have a few compromises in its build to hit that sweet spot, but it’s still an impressive piece of hardware for households wanting to get a taste of next-gen technology without breaking the bank.

So what’s the local price? A very very tantalising R6,999.

That’s a next-gen console for less than a Nintendo Switch or a PS4 Pro. Nice.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Xbox confirms one of those price leaks, and the Xbox Series S really looks like that

Xbox revealed the price and design of the Xbox Series S after leaks flooded everyone’s news feeds.
News
1 day ago

Watch the ACGL Call of Duty Community Clash this week

The ACGL Call of Duty Community Clash (#C3ZA) Premier Bracket matches take place this week.
News
1 week ago

Left 4 Dead 2 is getting its first official update in forever

While you wait for 'Back 4 Blood', why not have a go at the upcoming, community-built survival map being added to 'Left 4 Dead 2'? It’s only been 10 ...
News
1 week ago

rAge 2020: Roxy’s re-re-re-boot

Since her debut at rAge 2010, Roxy has been the face of the expo and the South African video game scene
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  2. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  3. The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa
  5. An offensive tweet, outrage and an apology — here's how the KFC drama unfolded South Africa

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X