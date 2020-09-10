Xbox Series S will cost you R6,999 locally

We just got word that the Xbox Series S, the smaller sibling to the Xbox Series X, is real! Priced at a more affordable rate of $299 in the US, the console may have a few compromises in its build to hit that sweet spot, but it’s still an impressive piece of hardware for households wanting to get a taste of next-gen technology without breaking the bank.

So what’s the local price? A very very tantalising R6,999.