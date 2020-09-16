PlayStation 5 pricing and release date probably coming on September 16

Finally! In what has been the longest game of chicken to date, the next-gen consoles of the 2020s are ready to build up some hype with release dates and pricing information.

Microsoft was first out of the gate this generation, revealing that Xbox Series X and its lesser-specced but still next-gen ready sister console the Xbox Series S will arrive with some decent numbers attached to them: R11,999 for the Series X and R6,999 for the Series S. Not too shabby!

That reveal has put Sony in an awkward spot, as their consoles are focused on the exact same performance but with the option of embracing traditional disc-based media for games or ditching them entirely for an all-digital edition of the PlayStation 5.

While the discless (tee-hee) PlayStation 5 will be cheaper than its more regular counterpart, the price difference won’t be that much less, considering how cheap those parts have become in recent years.

So when exactly will Sony reveal how much you’ll pay for a PlayStation 5 and when you can grab one? September 16, by the look of things.