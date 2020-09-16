SA Esports Results Wrap | September 14

This past weekend saw local esports cups and tournaments happening across a number of titles. We wrap up the winners from the tournaments we are aware of.

ATK Overwatch Tournament

Delayed by a week thanks to the old thorn known as load-shedding, the ATK Overwatch tournament drew to a close this past weekend. The top four teams shared a R50,000 cash prize pool. And, yes, that is the tournament operator's own team that secured top spot.

1st: ATK Arena

2nd: The Beasty Boys

3rd: Xtreme Vision Gaming

4th: Omnius Gaming

3Teams1City

The 3Teams1City Fifa 20 tournament has had loadshedding play havoc with the schedule, but this weekend saw the PlayStation 4 "Super Challenge" draw to a close. The final eight on the Xbox One leg will play their final matches this coming Sunday.

1st: Fifatekkz_Zuhayr

2nd: TheBeastBianchi

Mythic Royale

The second qualifier in September’s Mythic Royale for Fortnite was held this past Saturday. On the line were spots in the R8,000 finale scheduled for September 26. Additional qualifying opportunities are now only available via Elo ranking on the ACGL site.

1st: KareemXChimpXJamie

2nd: The Punishers

3rd: alpha trio

There are online cups and tournaments offering cash prizes happening around the country. Keep your eye on us and we will update as soon as we spot them. However, we cannot find everything happening if there is information, so let us know and we will do our best to follow up.