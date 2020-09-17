PlayStation 5 is priced at R11,999, Digital Edition at R9,999 in South Africa
You already know how much a PlayStation 5 console will cost you if you live in the United States of Anarchy, the Disunited Kingdom or I’m not going to say bad things about the European Union because they’re mostly swell fellas, but do you know how much a PlayStation 5 will cost you locally? You will in the next sentence!
Online retailer Raru has listed prices for the console, and while I’m still checking to see if these are placeholder figures, the good news is that the next generation of Sony consoles won’t break your budget too much when it arrives on November 19. Here’s the bullet-list:
- Sony PlayStation 5 – R11,999
- Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – R9,999
And if you’re looking to purchase some accessories, here’s how much the extras will cost you:
- DualSense Charging Station – R699
- DualSense Wireless Controller – R1499
- PlayStation 5 HD Camera – R1299
- PlayStation 5 Media Remote – R699
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – R2199
Not too shabby! That puts the core PS5 on par with the Xbox Series X, while its discless version is the more pricier yet better-specced offering when compared to the Xbox Series S. Pretty much everything that you’d want from the PS5, minus a disc tray to feed games into it.