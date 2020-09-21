GamersLIVE

Gamedock and ESEA announce South African PUGS with prizes and pro division

21 September 2020 - 17:19 By Wessel Minnie
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

Gamedock is taking South African CS:GO into a better future with every single announcement they make, with a prime example being the Open Cup and Finesse Edition they announced last month. Now, Gamedock and ESEA have announced yet another awesome addition: South African PUGS with leaderboards and prizes, as well as a Pro Division starting in October.

Gamedock PUGS & prizes

For those who don't know, PUGS aren't a cute (debatable) dogs in CS:GO. Instead, it means Pick Up Games, which is a fantastic way to up your game. There are also some cash prizes involved, as well as a Pro Division coming in October.

Gamedock announced on Twitter:

“This is only the beginning — servers, prizes & structure will be adjusted according to activity! It’s time to QUEUE PUGS Let’s GO ZA CS.”   The top 10 players with the most PUG wins for the month get some cash. The top 5 players on the ESEA leaderboards with the best Round Win Shares (RWS) will also get some cash. RWS represent a player's contribution to overall team success, in case you were wondering.   Then, there's also the Pro Division with monthly cash prizes. Gamedock and ESEA will share more details on the Pro Division soon, so stay tuned.

Pro Division prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place — R1,500
  • 2nd place — R1,000
  • 3rd place — R800
  • 4th place — R500
  • 5th to 8th place — 500 ESEA points

You will, of course, need to have a Premium ESEA subscription, which has a tonne of benefits. This only costs R45 per month on Steam, so for any CS:GO fan, it should be well worth it. This is especially true with Gamedock and ESEA providing more and more for South African CS:GO players to enjoy.  

Follow Gamedock on Twitter for more upcoming information, especially about the Pro Division kicking off in October.

