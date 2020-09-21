GamersLIVE

New Cyberpunk 2077 videos introduce places to visit and people to meet (and murder)

21 September 2020 - 16:47 By Tarryn van der Byl
Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt.
Image: Supplied

Debuted this weekend during CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire event, Postcards from Night City and Gangs of Night City feature some of the locations of the game’s techno-metropolis, and the mobs who control them.

Both of these videos are included in the presentation embedded up top, but I’ve also dropped them separately below for your Monday lunch break convenience.

Hi there, new to Night City? It's not so bad here...

So which gang is the city's biggest and baddest?

Cyberpunk 2077 is out on 19 November.

