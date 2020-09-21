New Cyberpunk 2077 videos introduce places to visit and people to meet (and murder)
21 September 2020 - 16:47
Debuted this weekend during CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire event, Postcards from Night City and Gangs of Night City feature some of the locations of the game’s techno-metropolis, and the mobs who control them.
Both of these videos are included in the presentation embedded up top, but I’ve also dropped them separately below for your Monday lunch break convenience.
Hi there, new to Night City? It's not so bad here...
So which gang is the city's biggest and baddest?
Cyberpunk 2077 is out on 19 November.