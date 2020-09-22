Game Review | Hades

What a time to release a game about being stuck at home.

Supergiant’s Hades has finally reached version 1.0. After almost two years of early access development – feeling for most of which as polished and fully featured as many completed titles – Hades is actually, properly done. And despite having already spent around 60 hours slashing, shooting and dodging my way out of the underworld, booting up the complete experience on launch day felt just as exciting as it did in 2018.

For the uninitiated, Hades puts you in the fiery shoes of Zagreus, the spiky-haired offspring of, well, Hades, hell’s big boss. Zag is remarkably laid back for literal hellspawn, putting him at odds with his buzzkill father who’d see him join the family business. Zag wants out. So, with the help of a chatty cast of Greek mythological figures, a legendary weapon, and, if you ask nicely enough, a god or two, Zag sets off to fight his way to the surface.

And dies.

Which is nothing to be embarrassed about, it happens to all of us. Only in Zag’s case, the river Styx spits him out in front of his gloating father’s desk, which IS something to be embarrassed about. So Zag picks a new weapon. A bow, maybe, or a bouncing shield. He sets off again.

And dies.

Yup, it’s one of those, and proof that there is nary a roguelike I didn’t roguelove.

The bulk of your time will be spent running through the ever-shifting realms of Hades, clearing chambers of enemies in isometric combat that will be familiar to fans of that other Supergiant classic, Bastion. Zag is an agile, fragile fighter, best diving in to land a few hits then getting the heck out at the last second. Modifiers in the form of blessings from the pompous Olympian gods give shape to your build, gifting damage over time or encouraging risky deflections. Even the lowliest enemy can punch Zag’s clock, so learning how the different weapons and boons combine is essential to maximising their hydra-slaying potential.