VS Gaming Masters CS:GO schedule and how to watch

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters league 2020 for South African CS:GO teams is almost complete, with only four matches left until a winner will be crowned. The final four matches of the VS Gaming Masters league will take place during Comic Con Africa Online.

Here's what you need to know.

VS Gaming Masters CS:GO

South African CS:GO fans can watch some of the top teams in the country battle it out online for their share of the R220,000 prize pool. Throughout the past several months, top South African CS:GO teams have been fighting for their share of the prize pool, and this coming weekend, a champion will be crowned. A total of six playoff matches have already been completed and we are now down to the final four teams. Fans will be able to watch the South African CS:GO action live on the TelkomVSG Twitch.tv channel.

In the upper bracket finals, we have a matchup many fans were expecting in ATK Arena versus Goliath Gaming. In the lower bracket, we have DNMK Esports versus Sinister5.

VS Gaming Masters match schedule:

ATK Arena vs Goliath Gaming - 24 September

Sinister5 vs DNMK Esports - 25 September at 13:30

LB final - 26 September

Final - 27 September

At the time of writing, the exact match times for most of the days have not been confirmed. Fans will have to keep an eye on the Telkom VS Gaming Twitter account. We will also update this article once exact times have been revealed.