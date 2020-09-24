Game Review | Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel Comics will always hold a special place in my heart. I grew up on the adventures of Spider-Man, the X-Men, and whatever else my local library had available. Something about these characters living double lives while navigating real world situations appealed to the brown kid who never quite felt like he fit in. Comics were a guilty pleasure back then, a well-kept secret, so you can imagine my surprise – both delight and chagrin – when years later, they’ve become an international phenomenon.

In keeping with the brown kid obsessed with comics, the ostentatiously titled Marvel’s Avengers follows the origins of a superfan named Kamala Khan. A finalist in the world’s mightiest fan-fic competition, Kamala and dad are golden ticket attendees at A-Day, a celebration commemorating a new age in renewable energy, with the Avengers there to cut the ribbon. Her perfect day soon takes a turn when the exhibition becomes ground zero for an international disaster, wiping out San Francisco and causing the deaths of thousands. The Avengers are blamed for everything. Never meet your heroes, kids.

Marvel’s Avengers wastes no time pulling an Endgame, disbanding the Avengers, and time-skipping five years. Instead of a snap and purple testicle, this time it’s Terrigen crystals, and Advanced Idea Mechanics, or AIM for short. Authoritarianism has taken over, and the world is dystopian. Much like real-life, only our supervillains are called billionaires.

A slightly older Kamala, now Inhuman – think X-Men, but not as cool, and even more hated – still believes the Avengers are innocent, and the “A-Day Incident” was a set-up. After finding exactly the evidence she needs, she is forced into hiding, and her mission becomes reassembling the Avengers, and clearing their names. Marvel’s Avengers has the blood, nerve, and grit of a Crystal Dynamics story. It’s got the fearless heroine in Kamala Khan. It’s got the evil shadow corporation in AIM. It’s got the action, characterisation, and storytelling. But just as it starts picking up…