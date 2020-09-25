Laptop Review | Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming laptop

It is 2020. A global pandemic has wiped out most of humanity’s weekend plans, and not even working from home in our pyjamas can make up for missing out on whatever the opposite of constant existential panic is. Instead of flying cars, we got a toilet paper apocalypse, multiple Cyberpunk 2077 delays, and stupid conspiracy theories about 5G “smart dust”. This isn’t the future we were promised in the brochures.

But the Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 is an okay substitute.

First, though, some necessary management of expectations. The cheapest local price I could find for this thing is R89,999, and that’s not a typo or even the most expensive option. Like visiting a private Caribbean island that employs temporary workers and coincidentally also hosts ultra-exclusive, invite-only “exotic game hunts” for discerning (and discreet) clients, or buying avocados out of season, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is not for us. Unless you’re rich, and it’s just me who can’t squeeze that kind of financial extravagance into my fun-budget. Or one of my other budgets. And if I ever had that kind of cash, you know I’m choosing the holiday with extras because so would everybody else, and this isn’t evidence for the prosecution, it’s a totally hypothetical discussion, and I dunno about you but I was talking about avocados.

…

Uh. Anyway.

Asus is no noob in the lol-so-ludicrous-level gaming laptop space. Back in June, I reviewed the ROG Strix Scar III and ROG Zephyrus G14, and the marketing department’s inconsistent naming conventions notwithstanding, the Zephyrus Duo 15 is the company’s new contender is more like the next, now-with-more-features iteration of the Strix Scar series than the Zephyrus series. In fact, its specs are almost identical to the Strix Scar III, but with some innovations – the Intel CPU is an upgrade, but it’s the same Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, same RAM, same SSD, and even the same connectivity ports. One difference, however, is immediately obvious on the unboxing.

IT’S GOT TWO SCREENS, BUILT-IN, LIKE ONE OF THOSE SCI-FI SHOWS ON THE TV, AND PRODUCTIVITY IS CANCELLED FOREVER BECAUSE NETFLIX AND ADHD AND WHAT ELSE CAN I GET ON THIS SO I HAVE EXCUSES.