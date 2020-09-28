Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new twist on the formula is that you’ll be able to customise your officers and the domestic system has been expanded on further. Basically, you can rule with a light touch or you can be an absolute dick towards the peasants that you just liberated from enemy forces who were slightly less worse than you.

Speaking to GameSpot, producer Akihiro Suzuki said that Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires will have a few new cosmetic bells and whistles as well. Visuals have been punched up a few notches, the frame-rate should be more stable when the action gets hectic and loading times will be cut much shorter than what we’ve seen on current-gen versions of the series.

One feature that is being dropped though, is the open-world structure that Dynasty Warriors 9 introduced. Seeing as how Empires is focused on acquiring territory through conquest, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires will instead focus on uniting China during its more ancient and turbulent era of conflict between warring states.