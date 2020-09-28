GamersLIVE

Fortnite is hosting K-pop megastars BTS this weekend

28 September 2020 - 17:41 By Tarryn van der Byl
Probably the hottest band on the planet according to tween girls on Twitter, BTS is debuting a new choreography music video for Dynamite and two new dance emotes in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode on Friday night.

Joining the ever-expanding list of trendy celebrities featured in the game that I’m too Gen-X to recognise, like Marshmello and Travis Scott, Seoul’s $4.5+ billion annual export is dropping into the game at 20:00 US time, so that’s actually 02:00 local time on Saturday for us.

The show also includes a Dynamite remix with karaoke graphics so you can wake up the neighbours, and the launch of a “BTS Dynamite Bundle” fan merch DLC to commemorate the occasion. I think this is what the kids on the SnapToks would describe as “on a fleek”.

