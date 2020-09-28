Fortnite is hosting K-pop megastars BTS this weekend

Probably the hottest band on the planet according to tween girls on Twitter, BTS is debuting a new choreography music video for Dynamite and two new dance emotes in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode on Friday night.

Joining the ever-expanding list of trendy celebrities featured in the game that I’m too Gen-X to recognise, like Marshmello and Travis Scott, Seoul’s $4.5+ billion annual export is dropping into the game at 20:00 US time, so that’s actually 02:00 local time on Saturday for us.