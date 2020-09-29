South African esports results wrap | September 28 2020

There was plenty of local esports action this past weekend. While the VS Gaming Masters for CS:GO was the largest in terms of prize pool, there were many other titles and competitions happening around SA. Fortnite got a hefty run, and there was also the Red Bull M.E.O., among other things.

Mythic Royale

September’s Mythic Royale final was held on Saturday. Some of SA's best Fortnite trios competed for their share of the R8,000 up for grabs. The action was streamed live by ACGL using the game's spectator tool, which offers viewers a more complete experience than the traditional player view. The top two teams were separated by a narrow three point margin after five rounds, with the teams ending in the money as follows:

1st place: KareemXChimpXRejects

2nd place: Konquer Carries

3rd place: LivingL2

4th place: NycloRemedyXoleny

5th place: Punished By UnVoke

Mythic Royale in October will be a solo competition with R3,000 cash up for grabs. Players can qualify directly or via the Elo ranking on the ACGL site.

ATK Fortnite Solo Tournament

ATK Arena hosted a R15,000 Fortnite tournament on Sunday. Entry was R100 for each solo player, with the top eight players securing cash, and Wokevvs securing additional cash for getting the most eliminations.

1st place: Travis

2nd place: Wokevvs

3rd place: Neymar

4th place: Bojo



Elite Pro Series Fortnite Synthesis Cup

A third Fortnite cup was hosted this past weekend. Elite Pro Series hosted a solo cup offering R1,000 in cash. The final standings after the five rounds were:

1st place: Reject

2nd place: Transporter

3rd place: Vibez



Red Bull M.E.O. PUBG Mobile Qualifier

The national qualifier for the Red Bull M.E.O. was held this weekend. The winning team from the PUBG Mobile series secured a place at the world finals in Turkey in 2021. EFX Esports took that coveted spot to represent SA in the world finals. The live stream from the finals van be viewed on the Red Bull Twitch channel.

1st place: EFX ESPORTS

2nd place: GODSENT Temper

3rd place: Gamers Unite Nations



VS Gaming

Both the Masters and High School Esports League were hosted as part of the Comic Con Africa Online weekend. In the High School Esports League, Paul Roos secured the top spot in both the CS:GO and League Of Legends. The Masters for CS:GO saw the final four teams battle for their share of R220,000. ATK Arena took on DNMK Esports in the grand final, which went the way of the ATK team.

There are online cups and tournaments offering cash prizes continuously happening around the country. Keep your eye on us and we will update as soon as we spot them. However, we cannot find everything happening if there is no information, so let us know and we will do our best to follow up.