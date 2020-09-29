Esports
VS Gaming Masters CS: GO results — ATK Arena claims the crown
The Telkom VS Gaming Masters championship 2020 for South African CS: GO teams finished over the weekend, and we had the opportunity to watch the best teams in the country compete for their share of the R220,000 prize pool.
There was a whole lot of local esports action over the past weekend, with the VS Gaming Masters championship during Comic Con Africa Online being the biggest of the lot.
VS Gaming Masters CS: GO results
We saw some excellent casting, production, and of course those fantastic CS: GO matches taking place during the VS Gaming Masters championship.
If you've been following the South African CS: GO scene, you would probably think Goliath Gaming would have faced off against ATK Arena in the finals, right?
Well, DNMK Esports proved themselves in the final matches of the VS Gaming Masters championship, taking down Goliath Gaming in the lower bracket final this past Sunday, in a convincing fashion to say the least. After Goliath Gaming won the first map (Inferno), DNMK Esports came back with a vengeance on Vertigo for a 16-12 win, and followed up with an astonishing performance on Dust II, where DNMK managed to beat Goliath 16-5, knocking them out of the tournament.
In the grand finals, ATK Arena proved once again how they are the best CS: GO team in South Africa, beating DNMK Esports 3-0. While DNMK Esports did look strong, and the first two maps were highly contested, ATK Arena was simply way too strong on the day. Therefore, ATK Arena's CS: GO squad is the VS Gaming Masters champions for 2020.
VS Gaming Masters final standings:
- 1st place — ATK Arena wins R107,000
- 2nd place — DNMK Esports wins R50,000
- 3rd place — Goliath Gaming wins R20,000
- 4th place — Sinister5 wins R10,000
- 5th place — Energy Esports wins R7,000
- 6th place — Online Kingdom wins R6,000
- 7th & 8th place — Exdee & Royalty Esports win R5,000 each.
A big congratulations go out to ATK Arena for winning the VS Gaming Masters CS: GO championship, and for DNMK Esports for their incredible run resulting in a second-place finish.
If you couldn't watch the action live, you can check out the matches on the official TelkomVSG Twitch channel.