VS Gaming Masters CS: GO results — ATK Arena claims the crown

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters championship 2020 for South African CS: GO teams finished over the weekend, and we had the opportunity to watch the best teams in the country compete for their share of the R220,000 prize pool.

There was a whole lot of local esports action over the past weekend, with the VS Gaming Masters championship during Comic Con Africa Online being the biggest of the lot.

VS Gaming Masters CS: GO results

We saw some excellent casting, production, and of course those fantastic CS: GO matches taking place during the VS Gaming Masters championship.

If you've been following the South African CS: GO scene, you would probably think Goliath Gaming would have faced off against ATK Arena in the finals, right?

Well, DNMK Esports proved themselves in the final matches of the VS Gaming Masters championship, taking down Goliath Gaming in the lower bracket final this past Sunday, in a convincing fashion to say the least. After Goliath Gaming won the first map (Inferno), DNMK Esports came back with a vengeance on Vertigo for a 16-12 win, and followed up with an astonishing performance on Dust II, where DNMK managed to beat Goliath 16-5, knocking them out of the tournament.