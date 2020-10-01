Goliath Gaming’s international CS:GO coach leaves after one month

On 4th September, South African esports organization Goliath Gaming announced a new addition to their team: Caster “Bunter” Grocholewski. Bunter is an Icelandic coach who has worked with well-known international teams such as GODSENT and Endpoint. He took on the role of Goliath Gaming's coach and analyst. Now, Bunter has announced he will be leaving the organization.

Bunter leaves Goliath Gaming

In a TwitLonger post, Bunter announced he would be leaving Goliath Gaming. The Icelandic coach and analyst didn't go into detail about why he was leaving, only mentioning how he has to take care of himself and his well-being.

Bunter's farewell message reads:

"Hello Everyone. Today is a day where I must say Goodbye Goliath. It was an amazing month, I am sad that this is how it ends but unfortunately I have to take care of myself and my well-being. I met a lot of good people here who welcomed me like a family. From the beginning, I am thankful for everything u did for me Golz & LighteRTZ who all the time tried to make me have a best."

Bunter goes on to thank Goliath Gaming's CS:GO squad and notes how it was a pleasure working with hardworking and talented people on the server, wishing them all the best in the future.

Lastly, Bunter explained how he was open to any full-time coaching/analyst positions no matter what region the offer comes from. Both Thulani “LigtherTZ” Sishi and Ashton "Golz" Muller thanked Bunter on Twitter for his hard work and help.

This news comes only days after Goliath Gaming took a respectable third-place finish at VS Gaming Masters 2020, although they did lose out to DNMK in the lower-bracket final which was arguably the upset of the tournament.