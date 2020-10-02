'Godfall' cinematic trailer is very pretty, reveals game has a story

Imagine the blacksmithing bills in this world. Armour polishers must be making a fortune.

Turns out there’s a reason you’re running about bashing the bejeezus out of things with shiny swords in Godfall, and it’s due to some classic brother vs brother conflict. Of course, the bad one is the jackal (Macros) and the good one is the lion (Orin).

Macros leaves his brother for dead after getting all the other pretty armour people killed in some sort of civil war situation, but Orin’s not dead. He survived, and he’s got friends to help him overthrow Macros, despite the loss of his majestic mane braid.